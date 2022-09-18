Austin Hooper start or sit: Week 2 fantasy football advice

If you hadn’t noticed that Austin Hooper joined the Tennessee Titans over the offseason, don’t feel bad; quarterback Ryan Tannehill apparently didn’t realize it until the final drive of the team’s Week 1 loss to the Giants. After that tough start, here’s a quick look at Hooper’s fantasy outlook for his Week 2 matchup against the Bills.

Fantasy Football analysis: Titans TE Austin Hooper

Hooper’s two targets last week both came as the Titans were trying to get into position for a game-winning field goal. The first resulted in a six-yard reception while the second was tipped at the line of scrimmage and fell incomplete. The Bills were one of the best defenses against tight ends last year, and they began this season by limiting the Rams’ Tyler Higbee to a 5-39-0 line on 11 targets. There’s no way Hooper will see that many targets in Week 2, and he will struggle to clear that low yardage bar.

Start or sit in Week 2?

Bench Hooper in all formats.