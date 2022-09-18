Treylon Burks start or sit: Week 2 fantasy football advice

Treylon Burks showcased his big-play ability during his NFL debut last week. He came down with three catches on five targets for 55 yards, which was the third-most of any Tennessee Titans receiver. Is he worth a shot in fantasy in Week 2 against the Buffalo Bills?

Fantasy Football analysis: Titans WR Treylon Burks

Two of Burks’ three receptions went for at least 20 yards, and his 19.4 average air yards per target ranked as the third most among all wideouts who saw at least five targets in Week 1. However, he only played 37 percent of the snaps, and there is no guarantee that the Titans will give him more run this weekend, when he will face one of the best defenses in the NFL.

Start or sit in Week 2?

Burks has some appeal as a GPP dart throw — he costs $4,600 on DraftKings — because of his ability to stretch the field and pay off on just one play, especially in a game where game flow may necessitate more passes from Tennessee. But outside of that, Burks should be nowhere near your lineups in Week 2.