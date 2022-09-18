Robert Woods start or sit: Week 2 fantasy football advice

Robert Woods’ Tennessee Titans career got off to an inauspicious start. The veteran wideout came away with only one catch for 13 yards on two targets during a Week 1 loss to the Giants. Will things get better for him in Week 2 against the Bills?

Fantasy Football analysis: Titans WR Robert Woods

There isn’t much good to say about Woods’ first game in 2022. His only catch came fewer than four minutes into the game. He was targeted later in the first quarter, and a third-quarter look was wiped out by a penalty. If you’re desperate for something positive, Woods did play the most snaps of any Titans wide receiver last week Ryan Tannehill just wasn’t looking for him. Either that, or Woods, who is coming off of an ACL tear, just couldn’t get open. Both are probably true. The task will be difficult this week as Woods faces the Bills, for whom he played from 2013-16. Buffalo’s defense looks like one of the best in the league, especially after it laid waste to the Rams in Week 1. A matchup in the high-scoring Bills may force the Titans to throw more often, which could lead to more looks for Woods. But right now, he’s tough to trust following his season-opening dud.

Start or sit in Week 2?

Woods is a desperation WR4 for Week 2. Bench him.