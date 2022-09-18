Ryan Tannehill start or sit: Week 2 fantasy football advice

Ryan Tannehill put the Tennessee Titans in position to win Week 1 against the Giants, only to watch kicker Randy Bullock miss a 47-yard field goal at the buzzer, resulting in a one-point defeat. How will Tannehill perform in Week 2?

Fantasy Football analysis: Titans QB Ryan Tannehill

Tannehill can be mistake-prone, but he was solid in Week 1 as he completed 20 of 33 throws for 266 yards, two scores and no turnovers. He took only one sack, but that may change this week when he faces a Bills defense that got to Matthew Stafford seven times in the season-opener. The Bills picked off three passes and figure to be one of the best defenses in the NFL all year long. You figure he will have to throw it more often this week in order to keep up with Josh Allen and company, but that could go poorly.

Start or sit in Week 2?

Tannehill is not a recommended QB2 this week. The matchup is just too poor, and the Titans don’t seem to have the alpha wideout who can bail him out. Tannehill costs $5,500 on DraftKings.