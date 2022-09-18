James Cook start or sit: Week 2 fantasy football advice

James Cook had a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it NFL debut against the Rams last week. What will he do in Week 2 when the Buffalo Bills host the Tennessee Titans? Let’s quickly discuss his outlook.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bills RB James Cook

Cook played three snaps in his first NFL regular-season game. His one touch, a two-yard carry, was one to forget as he committed a tissue-soft fumble at the end of the short run. Maybe he was just nervous? Regardless, Cook was benched from there as Devin Singletary, Zack Moss and Josh Allen handled the running game just fine. What does Cook’s fumble mean for his Week 2 usage? We don’t know, and if anyone from outside of Bills headquarters says they do have a good idea, they are lying. Cook is a total wait-and-see player this week versus the Titans.

Start or sit in Week 2?

Sit, obviously.