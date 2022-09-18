Gabe Davis start or sit: Week 2 fantasy football advice

Week 1 was sort of the best-case and worst-case scenario for Gabe Davis as the Buffalo Bills steamrolled the Rams, 31-10. Let us explain as we look ahead to this Monday night matchup versus the Titans.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bills WR Gabe Davis

The season-opening game couldn’t have started better for Davis, whom Josh Allen found WIDE open for an easy 26-yard touchdown to cap the first drive of the season. And Davis’ work around the end zone was one of the reasons why he was such a sought-after player in fantasy drafts this summer. But from that point, Davis saw just four targets. Three of them came during a second-quarter drive, resulting in two catches for 15 yards. Then he made a nice 47-yard grab down the field at the beginning of the fourth quarter. It all made Davis’ final line look nice, but two big plays were basically the difference between Davis finishing as a top-20 fantasy wideout and being a complete dud in Week 1. And it’s not as if the Bills really missed him as they trounced L.A. It was great to see him get back in the end zone, but it would be even better if Davis draws closer to 7-8 targets per week. That kind of usage will help make him a stable WR2 all year long.

The Titans made Daniel Jones look somewhat competent in Week 1 and also allowed a 65-yard touchdown to Sterling Shepard on a blown coverage. So, there is reason to believe that more big plays are in store for Davis on Monday night.

Start or sit in Week 2?

Davis is a fine start as a WR2 in season-long leagues. He’s the 16th-most expensive wide receiver on DraftKings at $6,200.