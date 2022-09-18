Devin Singletary start or sit: Week 2 fantasy football advice

Devin Singletary was the clear leader of the Buffalo Bills’ running back triad in Week 1. Will it be more of the same in Week 2 against the Tennessee Titans?

Fantasy Football analysis: Bills RB Devin Singletary

Singletary was his usual spry self versus the Rams, showcasing fantastic contact balance as he gained 48 yards on eight carries. He led the team’s RBs in carries and rush yards. That’s the good news. The bad news is that Zack Moss caught six passes and played more than one-third of the snaps while quarterback Josh Allen yet again stole a goal-line TD from Singletary. He was a workhorse runner late last season, but the 2022 opener looked like more of what we saw throughout most of last season: Buffalo not fully unleashing the fourth-year running back. There are reasons for optimism in Week 2. For starters, both Moss and rookie James Cook lost fumbles against the Rams. Secondly, the Titans just gave up 164 rush yards on 18 carries to Saquon Barkley. No one is going to compare the Giants’ stud RB to Singletary, but if the latter can get 15 touches in this week’s game, he should be able to post worthwhile numbers.

Start or sit in Week 2?

Singletary is flexworthy in Week 2. He’s not exactly a safe start, but you could do worse in a 12-team standard league.