Zack Moss start or sit: Week 2 fantasy football advice

Buffalo Bills running back Zack Moss did some good things in Week 1 against the Rams, but his night ended on a rather sour note. Let’s take a glance at his fantasy outlook for this Monday’s game versus the Tennessee Titans.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bills RB Zack Moss

Moss matched a career-high with six catches on six targets in the season-opening game. He gained just 21 yards on those grabs, but only Stefon Diggs finished with more receptions or targets on the team. It would have been fine if Moss’ night ended there, but his final carry of the game saw him lose a fumble as the ball got punched out of left arm as he fought for extra yardage. The Bills ran just one offensive play after that — a Josh Allen kneel-down — so it’s impossible to say what, if any, punishment there will be for Moss, who fumbled twice on 119 touches last year. Overall, Moss was still less impressive as a runner than the shiftier, speedier Devin Singletary. Moss took his six carries for only 15 yards while Singletary gained 48 yards on eight totes. Singletary also out-snapped Moss, 35-22. The upcoming matchup looks like a good one after the Titans permitted more than 230 rushing yards to the Giants. But the timeshare aspect of the Bills’ backfield muddies the outlook for running back here.

Start or sit in Week 2?

Don’t be so quick to label Moss as a PPR dynamo. Last week’s usage as a receiver may have been a fluke. He should be on your bench in Week 2.