Adam Thielen start or sit: Week 2 fantasy football advice

The Minnesota Vikings head into Week 2 against the Philadelphia Eagles with plenty of confidence after a dominant showing in Week 1 against the Green Bay Packers. One player who was relatively quiet in the win was receiver Adam Thielen. Is he worth having in your fantasy football lineups this week?

Fantasy Football analysis: Vikings WR Adam Thielen

Thielen took a backseat to Justin Jefferson in Week 1. The receiver had three catches for 36 yards and was targeted four times. The game script was not in Thielen’s favor when it came to getting chances, so there’s some hope things will be more competitive in key situations in Week 2. Thielen should receive favorable coverage with Jefferson commanding most of the attention from opposing defenses.

Start or sit in Week 2?

Given Philadelphia’s defensive struggles and the potential for good matchups, Thielen is worthy of a flex play in Week 2.