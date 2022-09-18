Kirk Cousins start or sit: Week 2 fantasy football advice

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins had a highly efficient showing in a Week 1 win over the Green Bay Packers, boosted by Justin Jefferson’s breakout game and new head coach Kevin O’Connell’s system. Is Cousins worth starting in Week 2 against the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday night?

Fantasy Football analysis: Vikings QB Kirk Cousins

Cousins threw for 277 yards and two touchdowns, largely aided by Jefferson finding every opening possible in Green Bay’s defense. The Vikings could get Dalvin Cook more involved this week, which would limit Cousins’ opportunities. Even with a clean game, Cousins had 19.08 fantasy points in standard scoring. You typically want a bit more out of your quarterback unless you’re in a deeper league.

Start or sit in Week 2?

Cousins is on the higher end of streaming options this week. The Eagles defense did not play well in Week 1, which opens up some big chances for Cousins to have a strong game. If you’re going with a week-to-week quarterback approach, Cousins is a good addition to your lineup.