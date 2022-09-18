Jalen Hurts start or sit: Week 2 fantasy football advice

The Philadelphia Eagles were able to hold on in Week 1 for a 38-35 win over the Detroit Lions and now face the Minnesota Vikings in Week 2. Jalen Hurts has gotten mixed reviews as a quarterback, but his fantasy production is undeniable. Is he an automatic start in Week 2 lineups?

Fantasy Football analysis: Vikings QB Jalen Hurts

Hurts threw for 243 yards, no touchdowns and no interceptions in Week 1. His value came on the ground, where he had 90 yards and a rushing touchdown. That dynamic ability keeps Hurts relevant in fantasy football, and he’s going to continue making an impact there with the Eagles not having a true workhorse running back. The Vikings defense was great in Week 1, so we’ll see what kind of success Hurts has here.

Start or sit in Week 2?

Hurts is worth starting in Week 2 unless you’ve got a truly dynamite quarterback option ahead of him.