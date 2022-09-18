Miles Sanders start or sit: Week 2 fantasy football advice

The Philadelphia Eagles are hoping to make it two wins in a row when they face the Minnesota Vikings Monday night in Week 2. The Eagles held on for a win over the Detroit Lions in Week 1 behind a strong rushing attack. Running back Miles Sanders was one of the prominent players involved in the ground game for Philly. Is he worth starting in fantasy football in Week 2?

Fantasy Football analysis: Eagles RB Miles Sanders

Sanders was expected to the lead back in Philadelphia’s committee approach and that was the case in Week 1. The running back had 13 carries to lead all running backs, although quarterback Jalen Hurts had 17 totes himself. Sanders got in the end zone as well, which provided a nice boost for fantasy managers. Given how Green Bay’s running backs fared against Minnesota, Sanders could be in line for a decent showing Monday.

Start or sit in Week 2?

Sanders is a strong flex play and can be a RB2 if needed for Week 2.