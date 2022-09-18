Kenneth Gainwell start or sit: Week 2 fantasy football advice

The Philadelphia Eagles had plenty of questions at the running back spot for fantasy football managers. The big one was how the team would divide up carries, with Kenneth Gainwell emerging as a solid secondary option behind Miles Sanders. Is Gainwell worth including in your fantasy football lineups for Week 2 after he found the end zone in Week 1?

Fantasy Football analysis: Eagles RB Kenneth Gainwell

Gainwell is clearly the secondary option out of the backfield, and he’s going to be well behind both Sanders and Jalen Hurts in terms of carries. Gainwell saw five carries in Week 1, resulting in 20 yards and a touchdown. Gainwell also caught two passes for 12 yards. Third-string running back Boston Scott had four carries, so Gainwell is more in line with his workload than Sanders or Hurts.

Start or sit in Week 2?

Even in deep leagues or leagues with multiple flex spots, Gainwell can stay on the bench.