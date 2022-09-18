A.J. Brown start or sit: Week 2 fantasy football advice

The shiniest addition to the Philadelphia Eagles roster in the offseason made a big impact in Week 1 against the Detroit Lions. Wide receiver A.J. Brown finished with 10 catches for 155 yards on 13 targets, by far the most of any Eagles skill player. Is he a lock for a fantasy football lineup spot in Week 2 against the Minnesota Vikings?

Fantasy Football analysis: Eagles WR A.J. Brown

Although Brown didn’t find the end zone, he was clearly the top target in Philadelphia. The Eagles may have centered their gameplan around Brown to get him going, so the heavy target share could be a bit misleading. Nonetheless, Brown is the No. 1 option in this offense and should continue to thrive with his new team.

Start or sit in Week 2?

He’s unlikely to have this many targets again but Brown is an automatic start in Week 2.