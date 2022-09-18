DeVonta Smith start or sit: Week 2 fantasy football advice

The Philadelphia Eagles broke out offensively in Week 1 against the Detroit Lions and the fantasy impact was widespread save for one key player. That man was receiver DeVonta Smith, who saw A.J. Brown take over as the true No. 1 target in Philadelphia’s offense. Is Smith worth taking a chance on in fantasy football lineups in Week 2 against the Minnesota Vikings?

Fantasy Football analysis: Eagles WR DeVonta Smith

Smith saw four targets in Week 1, and he caught exactly zero of them. The second-year man was expected to see better matchups with Brown coming in but he’s tied for a distant second in targets through one week. Obviously Smith will get going at some point but it’s becoming clear he’s not the No. 1 receiver the Eagles thought he was when they drafted him.

Start or sit in Week 2?

There’s a lot of risk with Smith, who tops out as a fringe flex play in most leagues for Week 2. He’s best left on the bench.