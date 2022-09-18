Dallas Goedert start or sit: Week 2 fantasy football advice

One of the big moves the Philadelphia Eagles made last season was trading veteran tight end Zach Ertz to the Arizona Cardinals, paving the way for Dallas Goedert to assuming the starting role. After a decent outing in Week 1, should Goedert have a starting spot in your fantasy football lineup in Week 2?

Fantasy Football analysis: Eagles TE Dallas Goedert

Goedert was tied with DeVonta Smith in targets but he actually did record some stats unlike the receiver. The tight end caught three passes for 60 yards, so it was a relatively productive day for him. Goedert should continue to be a threat in this offense, although it looks like A.J. Brown is the clear No. 1 option in the air. The tight end should be a bigger factor in the red zone going forward.

Start or sit in Week 2?

Given the lack of great options at the tight end spot, Goedert is worth starting in Week 2.