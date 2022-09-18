Russell Wilson off to slow start in Week 2 vs. Texans

The Denver Broncos are sputtering in their Week 2 matchup against the Houston Texans and so is quarterback Russell Wilson. The offense has struggled to put points on the board and they’ve entered halftime tied 6-6.

Wilson wasn’t been able to get a spark going in the first half, going 6-19 through the air for 93 yards. The Broncos’ offense has gotten close to cracking the end zone on multiple occasions but they haven’t been able to punch it in. That has drawn frustration from some of the home fans in Denver, with the offense receiving boos from the crowd.

It’s been a funky start to the Wilson era with the Broncos, especially coming off the last week’s season opener on Monday Night Football against the Seattle Seahawks. The team infamously elected to burn clock and kick a 60+ yard field goal instead of going for it on 4th and five with multiple time out.

We’ll see if Russ cooks in the second half.