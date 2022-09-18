Tom Brady off to slow start in Week 2 vs. Saints

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has been struggling to put points on the board as he faces the New Orleans Saints in Week 2. With a 3-3 tie as they start the fourth quarter, the Tampa Bay receivers have not been able to find a groove with Brady, dropping several on-target passes and still looking to get into the end zone.

Brady is 14-for-24 for 142 yards today as the fourth quarter begins, and the run game has only put up 53 rushing yards. Brady and the Bucs have struggled against the Saints in the past — in the last seven quarters of Bucs-Saints football, Brady has scored zero touchdowns, and the Bucs have put up just five field goals.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion announced his retirement earlier this year before ultimately deciding to return to the field in Tampa Bay. The Buccaneers beat the Dallas Cowboys in their season opener, 19-3, with Brady contributing 212 yards, one touchdown, and one interception.