Saquon Barkley struggling early in Week 2 vs. Panthers

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley is trying to revive his career with the Giants after back to back season of underperforming. It looked like he had it figured out against the Tennessee Titans in Week 1, but he hasn’t found the same success yet against the Carolina Panthers.

Last week, Barkley had 18 carries for 164 yards and a touchdown. He added six receptions for 30 yards on seven targets. At halftime of the Week 2 game against Carolina, Barkley has carried the ball five times for a total of three yards. He has been targeted twice but only has one reception for four yards.

Barkley isn’t injured, and no other running backs have carries so it isn’t a split backfield situation. New York had the ball with good field position their first two drives but couldn’t muster anything other than two field goal attempts. He will like to win the war of attrition in the second half with a better stat line.