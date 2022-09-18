Jonathan Taylor off to slow start in Week 2 vs. Jaguars

The Indianapolis Colts have been dominated by the Jacksonville Jaguars in their Week 2 matchup this afternoon, trailing 17-0 at the half. What’s notable is that running back Jonathan Taylor has been effectively shut down.

The reigning NFL rushing champion has been limited to just four yards off five carries this afternoon, a staggering stat line considering his production. In last week’s 20-20 tie with the Houston Texans to open the season, the All-Pro picked up where he left off last season as the bell cow of the Colts’ offense. He carried the ball 31 times for 161 yards and a touchdown, also catching four of sevent targets for 14 yards through the air.

He’s not injured, so just appears to be a classic case of a slow start. Given that these two teams are familiar with each other being division rivals, the Jaguars have extra experience in scheming against Taylor. We’ll see if he can pick it up in the second half.