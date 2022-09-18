Leonard Fournette injury: What status means for Week 2 fantasy football

Game day Update: Fournette is expected to go today even with his hamstring injury, per Ian Rapoport.

No team in the NFL is as banged up as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers heading into Week 2. In addition to the top five names on their wide receiver depth chart being on the injury report this week, running back Leonard Fournette joins the mix with his very own questionable designation. Fournette is dealing with a hamstring injury, but the good news is that he was able to practice in a limited role all three days this week, putting him on track to suit up for a 1 p.m. ET Sunday kickoff against the New Orleans Saints.

Fantasy football implications

Fournette helped the Bucs crush the Cowboys last week, rolling up 127 rushing yards on 21 carries. He added another 10 yards on two catches. He could be in for an increased load this week with so many receivers hurting. The Saints gave up 201 rushing yards to the Falcons last week, including a 120-yard, one-touchdown effort to Cordarrelle Patterson.

If Fournette couldn’t play, Rachaad White would carry more of the load. He had six totes and twi catches last week for a total of 21 yards.