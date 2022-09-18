Mike Evans injury: What status means for Week 2 fantasy football

Game day Update: Evans has been dealing with a calf injury but is expected to play today against the Saints, per Adam Schefter.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans is listed as questionable on this week’s official injury report with a calf injury. He was able to practice in a limited fashion on Wednesday this week, but then sat out Thursday’s session. Evans was back on the field for Friday’s practice with a limited designation. The missed session could have been a veteran rest day, and at least one beat writer described it as a minor injury earlier in the week.

The Buccaneers are on the road against the New Orleans Saints with a 1 p.m. ET kickoff on Sunday.

Fantasy football implications

It’s probably safe to get Evans into your fantasy lineup this week, and since it’s an early Sunday kickoff, you’ll have a chance to make adjustments if he’s a last-minute scratch. The Bucs are likely going to be without Chris Godwin again this week, which means more targets for Evans. However, he has struggled in the past against New Orleans, seeing tight coverage against Marshon Lattimore.

Evans led the team with five catches on seven targets for 71 yards and a touchdown last week against Dallas. Julio Jones might be worth a look in this one too, especially if Evans can’t play.