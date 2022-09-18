Kadarius Toney injury: What status means for Week 2 fantasy football

Game day Update: Toney dealt with hamstring tightness this week but is expected to play, per Ian Rapoport.

New York Giants wide receiver Kadarius Toney was a late addition to this week’s injury report. Toney showed up as a limited participant in practice on Thursday with hamstring tightness. He was limited again on Friday, and ended up with a questionable designation on this week’s official injury report. We may have to wait until closer to game time to get official word on Toney’s status for Week 2.

The Giants host the Carolina Panthers at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Fantasy football implications

Toney did not see a target in the passing game last week, but he did run the ball twice for 23 yards in New York’s win over the Titans. Whether he plays or not this week, Toney is best left out of your fantasy football lineups until we can get a better sense of his role in the offense.

Richie James led the team with five catches on six targets last week, but his 59 yards were second to Sterling Shepard’s 71 yards and a score on two catches (four targets.)