Russell Gage injury: What status means for Week 2 fantasy football

Game day Update: Even though Gage is battling a hamstring injury, he is expected to play, per Ian Rapoport.

One look at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ injury report for Week 2 reveals that almost everyone on the team’s wide receiver depth chart is dealing with some kind of issue. That includes Russell Gage, who’s questionable with a hamstring injury this week.

Gage missed practice on Wednesday, but he was able to return as a limited participant on Thursday and Friday. That at least puts him in a good position to play this week when the Bucs travel to face the New Orleans Saints on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Fantasy football implications

Gage didn’t have a ton to do last week against Dallas. Targeted twice, he caught both balls for a total of just 13 yards. Still, with Chris Godwin on the shelf again this week, Gage could benefit. Another issue to consider here is the Bucs have also listed Mike Evans and Julio Jones as questionable this week. Both of those players were able to end the week with a limited practice session too. We may have to wait until Sunday morning to sort out the Bucs’ receiver corps for this week.