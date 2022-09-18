Julio Jones injury: What status means for Week 2 fantasy football

Game day Update: Jones is considered a game-time decision, per Ian Rapoport. He is supposed to play, but it will come down to warm ups.

After a solid debut with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last week, wide receiver Julio Jones’ status for Week 2 could put a damper on that. The veteran wideout missed practice on Wednesday and Thursday this week with a knee injury, before returning in a limited role on Friday. That could have been the team just managing reps for a player who’s struggled with injuries lately, especially since they’re going to be shorthanded without Chris Godwin. Still, with Jones’ injury history over the last few seasons, it’s best not to take anything for granted.

Jones is officially listed as questionable. The Buccaneers have a 1 p.m. ET kickoff on Sunday against the New Orleans Saints.

Fantasy football implications

Jones caught three passes on five targets for 69 yards last week, second on the team. He can be a solid second option for quarterback Tom Brady this week with Mike Evans also questionable and likely to see a lot of Marshon Lattimore.

All of Tampa Bay’s top receivers are on the injury report this week, so you’ll have to keep a close eye on this situation. If Jones and Evans both play this week, Jones is worth a WR3 or Flex spot in fantasy lineups.