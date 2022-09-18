Allen Lazard injury: What status means for Week 2 fantasy football

Game day Update: Lazard is dealing with a sprained ankle but is expected to play Sunday night, per Adam Schefter.

Tabbed as the Green Bay Packers’ No. 1 wide receiver, Allen Lazard was unable to play in the season opener last week, sidelined with an ankle injury. This week finds him on the road to recovery. He was able to practice all week, albeit in a limited capacity, and the team gave him a questionable designation on this week’s official injury report.

While he’s certainly seems to be headed in the right direction, we’re still waiting to know for sure whether or not Lazard will play on Sunday night when the Packers host the Chicago Bears.

Fantasy football implications

The Packers offense looked confused in a loss to the Vikings last week. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers and the team would certainly benefit from a receiver who’s on the same page as the signal caller.

If Lazard does play, he’s a solid addition to a fantasy football lineup. If he sits out, well, that’s a tough one. Running back AJ Dillion led the team with 46 receiving yards last week. Rookie Romeo Doubs led the receivers with four catches on five targets for 37 yards. Aaron Jones could have big game if the Packers offense is still struggling to throw the ball without Lazard.