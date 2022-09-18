Alvin Kamara injury: What status means for Week 2 fantasy football

Game day Update: Kamara is not expected to play today due to an injury, per Adam Schefter.

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara missed practice on Thursday and Friday this week as he deals with a rib injury. He ended the week with a questionable designation on the official injury report. Kamara started the week getting in a limited practice session on Wednesday, so the downgrade is concerning ahead of Sunday’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Fantasy football implications

Kamara was dealing with the same rib injury during last week’s game against the Falcons. He finished that one with an underwhelming 39 yards on nine carries and just seven receiving yards on three catches. Mark Ingram had 22 yards on four carries, and jack of all trades Taysom Hill had 81 yards and a touchdown on four rushes.

The safe bet this week is to operate as if Kamara won’t play. Even if he does suit up, a painful rib injury may limit his contributions against a stout Bucs defense. Ingram would see more carries without Kamara, but he’s also dealing with an injury and is listed as questionable this week. Taysom Hill might be your best bet for the Saints this week.