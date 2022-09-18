Tee Higgins injury: What status means for Week 2 fantasy football

Game day Update: Higgins has progressed through the concussion protocol and is expected to play today, barring a setback, per Ian Rapoport.

The season got off to a rough start for the Cincinnati Bengals. Losing in overtime to the rival Steelers, the defending AFC champs also lost wide receiver Tee Higgins to a concussion during the game. Higgins is officially listed as questionable on this week’s injury report. However, after missing Thursday’s practice for personal reasons, he returned as a full participant on Friday. The team expects him to clear the concussion protocol prior to Sunday’s 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff against the Dallas Cowboys.

Fantasy football implications

Higgins caught two passes for 27 yards prior to leaving last week’s game. He’s coming off a 1,091-yard season, the No. 2 option behind Ja’Marr Chase in Cincy’s passing attack. Given the team’s confidence in Higgins’ availability this week, he’s probably safe to get into your lineup in what should be a plus matchup.

If it turns out that Higgins can’t go, Tyler Boyd would have increased fantasy appeal, likely working as the second option after Chase in the Bengals offense.