Jameis Winston injury: What status means for Week 2 fantasy football

Game day Update: Quarterback Jameis Winston is dealing with a back injury but is expected to play vs. the Buccaneers, per Adam Schefter.

New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston is one of a handful of key offensive players to end up with a questionable designation on the team’s injury report this week. Winston is dealing with a back injury. However, he was a limited participant in practice all week, so he should be on the field this Sunday for a tough divisional showdown with the visiting Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Kickoff is at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Fantasy football implications

Winston briefly left the game against the Falcons last week for a trip to the medical tent, but he was able to return without missing a play. He finished that game with 269 yards and a pair of touchdowns, completing 23 of 34 passing attempts.

Since joining the Saints in 2020, Winston’s made just one start against his former team, last season, but he left that one after just 10 passing attempts with a season-ending ACL tear.

Don’t let the injury designation keep Winston out of your fantasy lineup this week.