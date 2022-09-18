JK Dobbins injury: What status means for Week 2 fantasy football

The Baltimore Ravens are one step closer to having running back JK Dobbins back in the huddle. He’s officially listed as questionable with a knee injury on the week’s injury report, but he was able to practice all week as a full participant. He’s been recovering and rehabbing a torn ACL he suffered prior to the start of last season.

But we still don’t have confirmation, as of Saturday, about his status for Sunday’s game against the Miami Dolphins. When asked whether or not he’ll play, Dobbins was cagey, giving reporters a “we’ll see,” adding “I truly don’t know.”

Fantasy football implications

It’s probably best to play it safe with Dobbins this week. He might play, but the team might keep him on a pitch count too, rotating him in as part of the backfield platoon. Last week, Kenyan Drake led the Ravens on the ground with 11 carries and 31 yards in a blowout win over the Jets. He added another catch for 15 yards. Drake would still likely be handling third down work even if Dobbins is back this week, giving him some fantasy value.