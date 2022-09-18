D’Andre Swift injury: What status means for Week 2 fantasy football

Detroit Lions running back D’Andre Swift is listed as questionable this week on the official injury report. Swift is still dealing with the ankle injury that was bothering him last week, prior to the season opener. He missed practice on Wednesday and Thursday this week, but he returned on Friday, in a limited capacity, which hopefully points to him playing on Sunday.

The Lions host the Washington Commanders this week, with a 1 p.m. ET Sunday kickoff.

Fantasy football implications

Swift played through the same ankle issue last week against the Eagles, rolling up 144 rushing yards and a touchdown on 15 totes and adding another 31 yards on three catches. It’s best not to assume anything, but you can probably hedge that Swift will play this week in what should be a tasty matchup. Washington allowed triple digit rushing yards and a touchdown to the Jaguars running backs last week.

If Swift can’t play, Jamaal Williams’ would handle most of the workload out of the backfield, and he’d be a must-start player in that situation. Even with Swift in the lineup, Williams is a decent flex play; he rushed for 28 yards last week and had two touchdowns.