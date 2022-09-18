Who led the Jaguars backfield in Week 2?

The Jacksonville Jaguars welcomed the Indianapolis Colts to Duval County for Week 2 and there is still intrigue over the usage of running backs James Robinson and Travis Etienne. In last week’s season-opening loss to the Commanders, Robinson handled the load on the ground with 11 carries for 66 yards and a touchdown.

Here, we’ll keep track of the Jaguars’ running back production for Week 2.

Jaguars RB usage in Week 2 vs. Colts

First half update - The Jaguars cruised into the half with a 17-0 lead over their AFC South rival and Robinson has once again taken a bulk of the carries. He has 11 carries for 53 yards and a touchdown while Etienne has six carries for 10 yards. Etienne has made an impact in the passing game, snagging two catches for 21 yards.

End of game update - Robinson is the clear RB1 in Jacksonville. He finished the game with 23 carries for 64 yards and a touchdown. Etienne finished with nine carries for 20 yards but did snag three targets for 33 yards through the air.