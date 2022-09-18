Who’s leading the Rams backfield in Week 2?

The defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams have rolled into halftime of their Week 2 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons with a 21-3 lead. After a quiet Week 1, there was plenty of intrigue over the usage of running backs Cam Akers and Darrell Henderson. Henderson was the only prominent ball carrier in the loss to the Bills, taking 13 carries for 47 yards.

Here, we’ll keep track of the Rams’ running back production for Week 2.

Rams RB usage in Week 2 vs. Bills

First half update - The primary running backs for the Rams have effectively split the load for the Rams so far in this matchup. Akers has five carries for 27 yards while Henderson has four carries for 16 yards so far on the day. In the passing game, Akers has caught a single target for 10 receiving yards. We’ll see if the workload increases in the second half as the Rams try to put this game on ice.