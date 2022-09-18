Raheem Mostert gets the start in Week 2

The Miami Dolphins are taking on the Baltimore Ravens in Week 2 of the 2022 NFL season. The Dolphins rolled to a Week 1 divisional win over the New England Patriots. Miami’s backfield was led by Chase Edmonds, who had 12 carries for 25 yards. He added four receptions for 40 yards in the passing game. Despite this production, last week’s backup, Raheem Mostert, got the start this week against the Ravens. Third-string running back Myles Gaskin was ruled inactive.

Dolphins RB usage in Week 2 vs. Ravens

Mostert got the first shot at carries against Baltimore. On the Dolphins' first drive, Mostert had three carries for 14 yards. Edmonds has yet to be involved in the game.