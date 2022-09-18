Breaking down Seahawks’ backfield usage in Week 2

The Seattle Seahawks take on the San Francisco 49ers today after beating the Denver Broncos in Week 1. They were held to just 76 yards on the ground last Sunday, led by Rashaad Penny, who totaled 60 yards over 12 carries in the season opener.

We break down running back usage in the Seahawks backfield today with live updates.

Seahawks RB usage in Week 2 vs. 49ers

Rookie RB Kenneth Walker III sat out with a hernia issue in Week 1 but has made an immediate impact today against the 49ers, leading Seattle in rushing yards with 12 yards over three carries. The Seahawks used a second-round pick to select Walker in the 2022 draft.

Penny is behind him with 4 carries for 9 yards at halftime.

The Seahawks’ ground game has been very limited today, adding just 24 yards. The 49ers are up 20-0 at the half.