Breaking down 49ers’ backfield usage in Week 3

The San Francisco 49ers take on the Seattle Seahawks in Week 3. The 49ers lost to the Chicago Bears in Week 1 in the rain, gaining 176 yards on the ground over 37 carries. QB Trey Lance and WR Deebo Samuel led the team in rushing yards last week.

We break down the 49ers usage of the backfield in today’s game against the Seahawks with live updates.

49ers RB usage in Week 2 vs. Seahawks

San Francisco continues to rely on Samuel in the first half in the backfield. The wide receiver has added three carries for 54 yards. Running back Jeff Wilson, Jr. has seven carries for 37 yards midway through the third quarter, and rookie Tyrion Davis-Price has racked up 20 yards over six carries.

Starting RB Elijah Mitchell is out with a knee injury for the next two months, which will force the offense to get creative in their rushing strategy.