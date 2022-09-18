Who is Alvin Kamara’s backup for fantasy football heading into Week 2?

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara was unable to practice on Thursday and Friday with a ribs injury. Kamara suffered the injury in Week 1 against the Falcons, but did get a limited practice in on Wednesday. The team could be trying to give his ribs rest before starting him against a tough Buccaneers defense, but we’ll need to wait until the inactives come out to know for sure.

If Kamara can’t play, his direct backup is currently Mark Ingram, who has also been dealing with an injury. Ingram was listed on Wednesday and Thursday with an ankle injury and was again practicing on Friday. Behind Ingram are Dwayne Washington and Tony Jones Jr. They would likely see some work as the team tries to run on the Buccaneers.

The team signed former Saints running back Latavius Murray to the practice squad this week, but has not been elevated for this week’s matchup. Murray was with the team in 2019 and in 2020 and totaled 31 games with 292 rushing attempts for 1,293 yards and nine touchdowns on the ground.