Mark Ingram injury: What status means for Week 2 fantasy football

Game day Update: Mark Ingram is expected to play even with an ankle injury that had him limited this week, per Ian Rapoport.

With an early season NFC South showdown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on tap for Sunday afternoon, the New Orleans Saints are dealing with a beat up backfield. Mark Ingram joins his fellow running back Alvin Kamara with a questionable designation on this week’s official injury report. However, Ingram would seem to have a better shot at suiting up this week than Kamara. Ingram, who’s dealing with an ankle injury, was a limited participant at all three practices this week.

Fantasy football implications

Ingram could take the leading role among the Saints running backs if Kamara sits this week—Kamara missed practice on Thursday and Friday with a rib injury. The Bucs have a tough run defense, so there’s not a lot of upside for Ingram. Still, if he plays without Kamara in the lineup, he’s not a bad option for fantasy rosters this week.

Latavius Murray is currently on the practice squad, and could get bumped up to the game day roster if the Saints are shorthanded. He’s unlikely to have much fantasy value unless Kamara and Ingram are both out of action this week.