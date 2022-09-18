George Kittle start or sit: Week 2 fantasy football advice

The San Francisco 49ers face the Seattle Seahawks in Week 2 and are hoping to have a key weapon back for second year quarterback Trey Lance. Tight end George Kittle missed last week’s game against the Bears with a groin injury. He did not practice the entire week, and while he was listed as questionable, nobody expected him to play.

This week, Kittle sat out practice on Wednesday and Thursday, but then got in a limited practice on Friday. On Friday, head coach Kyle Shanahan told the media Kittle would be questionable, but also noted the tight end was healthier than he was a week ago.

Fantasy Football analysis: 49ers TE George Kittle

If Kittle is active, he’s a guy you play. Sometimes an injured player will be active and turn into a decoy, but odds are pretty good that would not be the case with Kittle. The bigger issue is that the 49ers don’t play until 4:05 p.m. ET. If you have an alternative in that time slot or later, you can wait and see. If you only have a 1 p.m option, you’re in a tight spot.

Start or sit in Week 2?

If we don’t know Kittle’s status 1 p.m. and you only have a 1 p.m. tight end, I’d be inclined to start that player and sit Kittle. If you can wait, start Kittle if he’s active.