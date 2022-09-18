West Virginia vs. Virginia Tech odds heading into game week

Former Big East rivals meet again when West Virginia travels to Lane Stadium to take on Virginia Tech in Blacksburg, Virginia on Thursday, September 22. The game will be on ESPN.

West Virginia picked up its first win of the season, a 65-7 blowout win over FCS Towson. The Mountaineers put up over 600 yards of offense. Running backs Tony Mathis Jr. and C.J. Donaldson each had over 100 yards and multiple touchdowns.

Grant Wells threw for 314 yards and two touchdowns in Virginia Tech’s 27-7 win over FCS Wofford last Saturday. The Hokies racked up a season-high 475 yards and improved to 2-1.

West Virginia vs. Virginia Tech opening odds

Spread: West Virginia -1

Total: 52.5

