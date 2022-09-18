Virginia vs. Syracuse odds heading into game week

Syracuse has a chance to open the season 4-0 when the Orange host Virginia at the Carrier Dome on Friday, September 23. ESPN will handle the broadcast.

Virginia needed a last-second field goal from Brendan Farrell to beat Old Domionion 16-14, at home last Saturday, Quarterback Brennan Armstrong threw for 284 yards in his best game of the season.

Syracuse scored 22 fourth-quarter points in a wild finish to beat Purdue 32-29 last Saturday. Garrett Shrader connected with Orande Gadsden II with seven seconds left to push the Orange past the Boilermakers and remain undefeated.

Virginia vs. Syracuse opening odds

Spread: Syracuse -8.5

Total: 53.5

