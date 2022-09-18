Maryland vs. #4 Michigan odds heading into game week

Michigan will begin the defense of its Big Ten title in the Big House in Ann Arbor when the Wolverines host Maryland on Saturday at noon. FOX will handle the broadcast.

Maryland will put their undefeated record on the line in Saturday’s matchup after moving to 3-0 with a 34-27 win over SMU last weekend. The Terrapins trailed by as many as 10 points before Taulia Tagovailoa’s touchdown pass to Corey Dyches in the fourth quarter proved to be the game-sealing play. Tagovailoa finished 17-for-23 for 214 yards and two scores, and the Terrapins ran for 227 yards overall in the win.

Michigan improved to 3-0 after a third consecutive blowout win. The Wolverines easily handled UConn 59-0. Running back Blake Corum had 12 carries and 71 yards and five touchdowns.

Maryland vs. Michigan opening odds

Spread: Michigan -18.5

Total: 59.5

