5 Clemson vs. #19 Wake Forest odds heading into game week

Expect a packed house at Truist Field on the campus of Wake Forest when the No. 19 Demon Deacons hosts the No. 5 Clemson Tigers in a game that could decide the best team in the ACC.

Clemson overcame a slow start last week to thwart off Louisiana Tech to the tune of a 48-20 win. With just a 13-6 lead at halftime, it was the second-half spark that propelled the Tigers to a commanding win, led by two interceptions off Parker McNeil and a key fourth-down stop. Clemson outgained Louisiana Tech 280-12 on the ground as the Tigers sit 3-0 for the seventh time in the past eight seasons.

Wake Forest remained undefeated thanks to a key late two-point conversion stop that was several yards short of the goal line. The Demon Deacons held onto a 37-36 win over the Liberty Flames as they stopped CJ Yarbrough in his tracks on the two-point attempt. Wake Forest’s running game was largely ineffective with just 21 rushing yards on 26 attempts, so the Demond Deacons opted to move the chains through the air with Sam Hartman throwing for 325 yards and three touchdowns with two interceptions.

#5 Clemson vs. #19 Wake Forest opening odds

Spread: Clemson -7

Total: 55.5

