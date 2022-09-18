17 Baylor vs. Iowa State odds heading into game week

No. 17 Baylor will begin its Big XII conference slate on the road against an always feisty Iowa State team at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Iowa. The game has a scheduled noon kickoff.

Baylor easily took down Texas State last Saturday in a bounce-back game after a tough overtime road loss to BYU. The Bears got 156 yards rushing and two touchdowns from Richard Reese in the easy victory.

Iowa State moved to 3-0 after cruising past Ohio, 43-10. The Cyclones were never challenged and got a big day from quarterback Hunter Dekkers, who threw for 268 yards and three touchdowns.

No. 17 Baylor vs. Iowa State opening odds

Spread: Baylor -1

Total: 45

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/KS/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/KS/LA(select parishes)/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.