21 Texas vs. Texas Tech odds heading into game week

No. 21 Texas and Texas Tech will rekindle their in-state rivalry at 3:30 p.m. ET on ABC at Jones AT&T Stadium in Lubbock, Texas.

Texas moved to 2-1 on the season with a 41-20 win last week over UTSA. The Longhorns were propelled by Bijan Robinson’s stellar day with 183 rushing yards and three touchdowns. Texas’ defense also pitched in with a strong performance of their own, with Jahdae Barron returning an interception for 44 yards and a score. In his start in lieu of Quinn Ewer’s absence, Hudson Card finished with 161 yards passing and also pitched in with a 32-yard run in the fourth quarter.

Texas Tech suffered their first loss of the season in a 27-14 defeat to North Carolina State. The Wolfpack limited the Red Raiders to just 54 yards rushing on 26 attempts, resulting in an underwhelming 2.1 yards per rush. Donovan Smith finished with 214 yards passing and one touchdown thrown, but his performance came alongside two interceptions thrown through the air.

Texas vs. Texas Tech opening odds

Spread: Texas -4

Total: 60

