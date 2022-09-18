18 Florida vs. #15 Tennessee odds heading into game week

Over 106,000 strong will be at Neyland Stadium on Saturday afternoon to cheer on the No. 15 Tennessee Volunteers in a pivotal SEC East matchup against No. 18 Florida.

Florida heads into Saturday’s contest with a 2-1 record thanks to a botched field goal attempt by USF last week. The Gators squeaked by the Bulls with a 31-28 win in “the Swamp” as USF’s Spencer Shrader missed a 49-yard field goal attempt with 23 seconds left in the game. A successful field goal would have likely sent the game into overtime, but Shrader had the odds stacked against him after holder Andrew Beardall dropped the ball when looking to get it set.

Tennessee easily handled Akron in a 63-6 win last week, spearheaded by a number of big plays that pushed the momentum in their favor. Jalin Hyatt caught five passes for 166 yards and two touchdowns that proved to be instrumental in the win. Hyatt’s two scores came off big receptions for 57 and 48 yards in the first half, as the Volunteers held a 35-0 lead at halftime that they would never surrender by the final whistle.

Florida vs. Tennessee opening odds

Spread: Tennessee -8.5

Total: 60

