10 Arkansas vs. #23 Texas A&M odds heading into game week

The Southwest Classic comes to primetime this year when the No. 10 Arkansas Razorbacks and No. 23 Texas A&M Aggies meet at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET with ESPN on the broadcast.

Arkansas walks into Saturday’s matchup with an undefeated record in their back pocket, after moving to 3-0 with a 38-27 win over Missouri State. The Razorbacks totaled 597 yards with 212 yards on the ground. Concurrently, Arkansas held Missouri State to just 52 rushing yards on 32 attempts, halting the Bears’ run game efficiency to just 1.6 yards per rushing attempt. KJ Jefferson finished with 385 yards passing with two touchdowns and one interception.

Texas A&M was looking for a way to bounce back after an upset loss last week, and a quarterback change may have done the trick. Jimbo Fisher benched Haynes King for Max Johnson, with the LSU transfer going 10-20 from the pocket with 140 yards passing and one touchdown thrown. Despite coming away with a 17-9 win over visiting Miami, the Hurricanes had a chance to send the game into overtime late. Brashard Smith dropped a pass on fourth-and-4 with 30 seconds left to send the Aggies to 2-1 on the season.

No. 10 Arkansas vs. No. 23 Texas A&M opening odds

Spread: Texas A&M -2.5

Total: 48

