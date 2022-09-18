Wisconsin vs. #3 Ohio State odds heading into game week

No. 3 Ohio State will open their Big Ten conference slate at home against Wisconsin. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET on ABC

Wisconsin pounded New Mexico State 66-7 last Saturday in a strong effort after a surprising loss to Washington State the week prior. Graham Mertz threw three touchdown passes in the win.

The Buckeyes continued their winning ways as they moved to 3-0 with a 77-21 win over Toledo. C.J. Stroud added another performance to his potential Heisman campaign after completing 22 of 27 passes for 367 yards and five touchdowns. Ohio State scored on all six of their first-half possessions as they finished with an empty performance in the turnover column, while the Buckeyes’ defense forced a fumble and an interception from the Rockets.

Wisconsin vs. #3 Ohio State opening odds

Spread: Ohio State -17.5

Total: 56.5

