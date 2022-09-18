7 USC vs. Oregon State odds heading into game week

Oregon State will be in the friendly confines of Reser Stadium when the undefeated Beavers look to keep pace in the Pac-12 with No. 7 USC. The Pac-12 Network will have the kickoff at 9:30 p.m.

The Trojans continue to pile up the points coming off a 45-17 win over the Fresno State Bulldogs. USC is now 3-0 after another convincing offensive display that saw quarterback Caleb Williams account for four touchdowns. The quarterback threw for 284 yards with two passing touchdowns while adding two rushing touchdowns. Austin Jones and Travis Dye each finished with over 100 yards receiving and each hauled in a receiving touchdown.

Oregon State will put its undefeated record to the test after moving to 3-0 with a 68-28 win over Montana State. The Beavers totaled 538 yards on offense while forcing three turnovers from the Bobcats in the contest. Quarterback Chance Nolan threw for 276 yards with four passing touchdowns, while remaining clear in the turnover category without an interception thrown.

No. 7 USC vs. Oregon State opening odds

Spread: USC -7

Total: 68

