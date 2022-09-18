14 Utah vs. Arizona State odds heading into game week

No. 14 Utah will travel to Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe, Arizona to kick off its Pac-12 schedule against Arizona State. Kickoff is scheduled for 10:30 p.m. ET.

The Utes have gotten back on track after losing a tight contest in the opening game to Florida. Quarterback Cameron Rising threw for four touchdowns in the team’s most recent win over San Diego State, while Tavion Thomas added a rushing score. Those two will be instrumental to Utah’s hopes this season.

The Sun Devils have fallen to 1-2 after a 30-21 defeat at the hands of Eastern Michigan. Emory Jones has been unable to fulfill his potential after transferring from Florida, but Arizona State will have to hope he can be more dynamic if it wants to test this tough Utah defense.

No. 14 Utah vs. Arizona State opening odds

Spread: Utah -14

Total: 52

